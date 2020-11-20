Fox Pundit Geraldo: Let’s Name Coronavirus Vaccine After Trump to Cheer Him Up
‘A NICE GESTURE’
President Donald Trump is down in the dumps. As he gradually comes to term with election defeat, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera has come up with a bright idea to cheer him up. Speaking on Friday morning’s Fox & Friends, Rivera suggested naming the COVID-19 vaccine after Trump so he doesn’t feel so bad about himself. Rivera said: “With the world so divided and everybody telling him he’s got to give up and it’s time to leave and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump?’ Make it like, ‘Have you gotten your Trump yet?’ It would be a nice gesture to him, and, years from now, it would become just a kind of generic name.” Last week, Trump wrongly claimed full credit for Pfizer’s announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine was effective—it fact, the drug marker did not accept government money for the project.