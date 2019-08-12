CHEAT SHEET
NEW DETAILS
German Crossbow Victims Were Sedated With Drugs Before Deaths
Two of the five people who died by crossbow as part of an alleged medieval sex cult’s suicide pact were sedated before their grisly deaths, according to German authorities. Investigators believe that the two victims, Torsten Weiss, 53, and Kerstin Enders, 33, took knockout drugs and agreed to be killed by 30-year-old Farina Caspari, who was also found dead at an otherwise quaint bed and breakfast in the picturesque Bavarian town of Passau. Caspari is believed to have then turned the crossbow on herself, without drugs in her system. Two more women were later found dead in Caspari’s apartment about 400 miles away in northern Germany. The women, aged 35 and 19, had no obvious wounds or signs of violence, and authorities said they likely died of poisoning. Investigators believe the fivesome were in a cult-like group centered around Weiss, who ran a medieval fetish shop and was described by a former member of the group as dominant and manipulative.