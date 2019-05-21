German Holocaust Archive Uploads 13 Million Documents Online

The International Tracing Service has uploaded more than 13 million new documents from Nazi concentration camps to the internet, giving far greater access for Holocaust researchers to investigate the fate of victims. The tracing service, which recently changed its name to Arolsen Archives–International Center on Nazi Persecution, is an international archive based in Germany with the world’s most comprehensive archive on the Holocaust’s victims and survivors. The collection was established by the Western Allies in the final days of World War II and is a UNESCO world heritage site. The newly uploaded documents contain information on more than 2.2 million people. “It is so important that the original documents can speak to coming generations,” Archive Director Floriane Azoulay said.