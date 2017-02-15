CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    German Shepherd Called Rumor Wins at Westminster

    BEST IN SHOW

    Rumor the German shepherd won best in show Tuesday evening at the Westminster Kennel Club, becoming the “top dog” in America. The 5-year-old was crowned at the packed Madison Square Garden, making history as only the second of her breed to ever win the event since its founding in 1877. Handler and co-owner Kent Boyles called the achievement “unbelievable.” She beat out a Pekingese, a Norwegian elkhound, a miniature poodle, an Irish setter, a boxer, and a Norwich terrier in the final ring. Adrian, an Irish setter, was crowned in second place. “The German shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility,” said judge Thomas Bradley III. “When you recognize it, it hits you at home, and that’s what it really is. She is just magnificent.”

    Read it at AP