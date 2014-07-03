German Teacher Arrested at Auschwitz

CHEAT SHEET
Guards at Auschwitz caught a German teacher on Wednesday trying to sneak prisoner possessions out of the site. The items, which included a fork, scissors, and porcelain fragments, were dug up by the teacher in an area where warehouses holding inmate possessions stood during World War II. According to the prosecutor, the teacher said he wanted to take the objects to show his students who are doing a project on the Holocaust. He was released after pleading guilty to theft.