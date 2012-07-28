German Tourist Mauled By Dingo

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC Australia
The subcontinent's most dangerous punch line strikes again. A German man was badly injured Saturday on Fraser Island, just off the coast of Queensland, after being attacked by two dingoes while taking a nap away from his tour group. The man is currently in stable condition after being airlifted to the mainland. "This incident serves as an ongoing reminder that dingoes are wild animals and need to be treated as such," Australian National Parks spokesman Ross Belcher said in a statement. The adorable but oddly vicious wild dogs were implicated in the 1980 death of Azaria Chamberlain–the "dingo-did-it" conclusion ended up clearing the name of the baby's mother, Lindy Chamberlain.