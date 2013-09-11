German Town Revokes Hitler’s Citizenship

CHEAT SHEET
The Führer finally has no place to go. Next month, after a good 68 years, the town of Goslar, Germany, will manage to revoke the honorary citizenship it once bestowed upon Adolf Hitler. The dictator was granted around 4,000 honorary citizenships when he was in power. The town leadership previously tried to strip the despot of citizenships, but city councilors called it “a pointless attempt to reverse a historical mistake,” arguing it technically expired when Hitler committed suicide.