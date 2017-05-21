German Woman Killed, Afghan Guard Beheaded in Kabul Attack

A guesthouse run by a Swedish nongovernmental organization came under attack in Kabul late Saturday, leaving one German woman dead, a guard beheaded, and a Finnish woman missing. Armed attackers stormed the building at about 11:30 p.m. local time, and authorities believe the Finnish woman was kidnapped, Afghanistan’s interior minister said Sunday. It was not immediately clear whether the foreign women were aid workers, but employees of the Swedish-based Operation Mercy were known to reside in the guesthouse. The organization offers humanitarian aid and community development programs. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, but security officials have warned in recent weeks that the Afghan Taliban and Islamic State are likely to stage attacks ahead of Ramadan. In a separate attack in the country, 20 police officers were killed at a checkpoint by Taliban militants, authorities said.
