Germans Agree to Keep Greece Alive

It looks like Greece has a little more time to figure out their debts. Nineteen euro-zone finance ministers agreed on Friday to continue funding the bankrupt country for four more months, but only under certain conditions pressed for by Germany. Greece, under a new leftist-led government, must provide a list of ways it will work towards resolving its debt by Monday. The institutions will then check whether or not their efforts will be sufficient enough. The deal will prevent Greece, who previously received a €240-billion bailout, from running out of money as early as next month.