Germany and France Oppose U.S. Leading WHO Reform
Germany and France are jointly challenging the United States in its role in leading reform talks for the World Health Organization. A German official said the health ministers from the G7 nations discussed formally opposing any American role during a talk last week. In a statement released on Saturday, the German Health Ministry said, “Germany and France currently see no mandate for the U.S. to lead the WHO reform process for the G-7,” adding, “How can you be leading while you are leaving?” President Trump withdrew from the WHO last month, citing concerns over alleged China-centric leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.