    Germany and France Oppose U.S. Leading WHO Reform

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Germany and France are jointly challenging the United States in its role in leading reform talks for the World Health Organization. A German official said the health ministers from the G7 nations discussed formally opposing any American role during a talk last week. In a statement released on Saturday, the German Health Ministry said, “Germany and France currently see no mandate for the U.S. to lead the WHO reform process for the G-7,” adding, “How can you be leading while you are leaving?” President Trump withdrew from the WHO last month, citing concerns over alleged China-centric leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

