Germany: ‘Very Dangerous World’ Awaits If Trump Ends Iran Deal

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Saturday warned that President Donald Trump has sent a “difficult and dangerous signal” with his recent talk of terminating the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Trump on Friday refused to certify Tehran’s compliance with the landmark agreement, giving Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions. He said if amendments to the deal can’t be agreed upon by that time, it would likely be “terminated.” Such a move would likely only encourage Iran to focus more on developing nuclear weapons and ultimately lead to war, Gabriel told Deutschlandfunk radio on Saturday. “My big concern is that what is happening in Iran or with Iran from the U.S. perspective will not remain an Iranian issue but many others in the world will consider whether they themselves should acquire nuclear weapons too given that such agreements are being destroyed,” he said. “And then our children and grandchildren will grow up in a very dangerous world.”
