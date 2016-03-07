Get Trumped: Make Your Face Great Again

Beauty, like Donald Trump’s stance on positions and grasp of the truth, is only skin deep, and wildly subjective. As The Donald Nazi-salutes his way to the GOP nomination, our country’s perspective on just what is hot and what is not may be changing too, bullied by a wave of ignorance into believing that the more orange it is, the better. Which is a strange stance for a bunch of white people who're so afraid of the color brown, don’t you think?

Hey, who said things need to make sense anymore? Throw caution, and common sense, to the wind and follow the directions above to get your very own Trump’d patina. Make your face great again!