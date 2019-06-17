Under Armour’s Massive Semi-Annual Sale Gets You Up to 40% Off Thousands of Items

1. SEMI-ANNUAL SALE
The Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale is here and that means it’s time to upgrade your fitness gear, grab some breathable everyday options for the months ahead, or just check out styles you like from a top clothing brand. The sale includes top-rated basics like Under Armour’s Tech Short Sleeve Shirts for men and women. And it seeps into more specialized options like the minimalist and highly supportive UA Micro G Pursuit men’s running shoes and the Armour Mid Crossback Print women’s sports bra. The many favorites in this sale make it very much worth checking out. Grab a pair of the UA Play Up 2.0, a women’s shorts you can get in 14 different colors and whose average rating is a 4.6 out of 5 from more than 300 reviewers. It’s going for $19 (24% off). Or consider something more summer work-oriented like the UA Performance Texture men’s golf polo shirt, whose 4-way stretch, anti-odor construction, moisture wicking, and quick drying features will make it a staple everyday shirt in the coming months. Get it for $42 (24% off). The sale also includes some solid accessories like the UA Recruit 2.0 bag, which you can get in seven different colors and whose water-resistant and abrasion-resistant exterior will let you carry it from gym to office to evening shenanigans, seamlessly switching in and out of any occasion that those bring up. It’s yours for $51 (22% off). No matter where summer takes you or how you plan it take it along with your own plans, this giant sale is a perfect opportunity to prepare for anything that might come your way. Shop the Under Armour Sale Now >
