When you’re in the market for wardrobe basics, you can’t go wrong with Gap’s huge range of options. And its Pre-Labor Day Sale is the perfect end-of-year chance to save big on some solid apparel updates.

With up to 50% off nearly everything on its site, Gap is also giving you an extra 25% off your order. Stack those together and your wallet will smile upon you. The breadth of this sale means there’s something in it for everybody. Have you been jonesing for some end-of-summer wardrobe upgrades, for example? Scroll through the women’s swimwear section or the collection of men’s shorts to upgrade and save. Perhaps you were waiting for a good opportunity to grab some fall essentials. To get you from summer to fall, Gap’s got hundreds of women’s denim options in the sale—from jeggings to wide leg—for you to consider. Or get ready for the coming colder months with discounts on outerwear for men and women. If you’re scrambling to get your kids ready with back-to-school staples, Gap’s got your back. The Back-to-School section makes it easy to find what they need in the coming year. Whichever one (or several!) of these camps you fall into, you’ll want to check out this sale considering just how vast it is and how massive those savings are—items discounted up to 50% off with an additional 25% off at checkout—when you stack them. | Shop at Gap >

