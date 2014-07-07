Ghani Wins Afghan Presidential Election

CHEAT SHEET
Former World Bank official Ashraf Ghani was declared the winner of last month’s presidential election in Afghanistan in preliminary results released Monday. The election was fraught with allegations of corruption. The Independent Election Commission said Ghani won the second run-off in June with 56.44 percent of the vote, but his rival, Abdullah Abdullah, claimed there was significant voter fraud. Abdullah draws much of his support from the Tajik minority in northern Afghanistan, while Ghani relies on support from Pashtun tribes. If Abdullah does not accept the result, sectarian conflict could potentially break out. The final results will not be in until July 22.