Ghislaine Handed DOJ 100 Names in Shameless Pardon Quid Pro Quo

The partner of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, completed a second day of questioning on Friday, where she shared information on about 100 different people with the Justice Department.

Maxwell, who was convicted of child sex trafficking in connection with the disgraced financier in 2021, met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for about three hours on Friday at a courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida.

She also sat down with Blanche to answer questions for about six hours on Thursday as the Justice Department tries to quell fallout over its handling of the Epstein files.

Ghislaine Maxwell, pictured with late convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to answer questions on Thursday and Friday as the Justice Department seeks to move past fallout over not releasing the Epstein files. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, said after the meetings that his client was asked about maybe “100 different people” in connection with Epstein. He said she did not hold anything back.

Markus also said that she was asked about “every possible thing you could imagine–everything."

The meeting between the top Trump official and Maxwell was announced by the Justice Department amid mounting pressure for the administration to release more information on the case after it said there was no Epstein client list and indicated there would be no further prosecutions in a recent memo.

President Donald Trump has tried to put distance between himself and Epstein amid outrage from his MAGA base over the Justice Department’s backtracking on releasing files, a promise the president made on the campaign trail.

President Donald Trump, pictured with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, has called the Epstein saga a "hoax" amid questions over his relationship with the disgraced financier. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

A bombshell report this week by the Wall Street Journal alleged that Attorney General Pam Bondi briefed Trump in May that his name was in the files multiple times, as were other names.

On Friday, the president would not rule out pardoning Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for facilitating and participating in the sex trafficking of teenage girls.

When asked by a reporter about the possibility of a pardon while he was departing the White House, Trump said simply that he had not thought about it.

“It’s something I haven’t thought about,” Trump said. “I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about.”

Maxwell’s lawyer said in Florida on Friday that his team has not spoken to Trump about a potential pardon but indicated they will push for one.

“We hope he exercises that power in a right and just way,” Markus said of the president.

Her lawyer said that the sit-downs this week were Maxwell’s first opportunity to answer questions about what happened.

“The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein, and she’s the person who’s answering those questions,” he said.

Critics have argued that Maxwell, who has a lot riding on how she responds, is an unreliable witness.

She was charged with two counts of perjury for allegedly making false statements under oath during a 2016 civil case, but those charges were dropped after she was convicted.

Blanche being the one to meet with her has also come under fire as he previously served as Trump’s personal defense attorney before being tapped for a top position in the Justice Department.