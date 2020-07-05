Ghislaine Maxwell Could Be Tempted to ‘Give Up’ Prince Andrew, Friend Says
TIME TO TALK
Plus: The FBI has asked to speak to Prince Andrew (again), why Andrew loved letting pals pose on Buckingham Palace’s thrones, Archie’s first steps, and James Middleton, beekeeper.
Ghislaine may be “tempted” to give up Prince Andrew
A friend of accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell says incarceration and the threat of prosecution may lead her to give damning evidence to the American authorities about Prince Andrew’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.