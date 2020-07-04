Ghislaine Maxwell Is Just One of Many Villains in the Epstein Story

In the 11 months since Jeffrey Epstein escaped justice one last time by killing himself inside the federal jail in Manhattan where he had been held ahead of his trial, the question has been what happened to his alleged procurer and enabler, his deranged girl Friday, Ghislaine Maxwell? Had she fled? Had she died? Was she somehow cooperating?

In August it felt like a troll when she was photographed at an In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles, reading a spy novel. In December, we learned that she was the subject of an FBI investigation of “people who facilitated” Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, and on Thursday morning the FBI arrested her at 338 E. Washington Road in the town of Bradford, New Hampshire, a five-hour drive north from Epstein’s infamous Upper East Side mansion. She is being held without bail, which makes sense as she was found with three passports in a house she had purchased in cash on December 13th, 2019. According to the 17-page federal indictment, Maxwell has been charged with two counts of perjury and four counts of sex trafficking a minor. If convicted, the 58 year old could spend as many as 35 years in prison.

But Maxwell is hardly the only surviving villain in this story—the big questions are who else she might name, and why it’s taken so many decades for her to face a trial.