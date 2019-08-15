CHEAT SHEET
ONE LAST FRY
Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Madam Spotted at In-N-Out Burger in California
Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator, was spotted Monday at an In-N-Out Burger in Universal City, California, of all places.
When a fellow fast-food patron approached Maxwell outside the restaurant to ask if it was indeed her, she reportedly replied “yes I am,” adding, “well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!” Maxwell, who has been rumored to be laying low in both France and Boston, was found sitting alone outside the chain restaurant, accompanied only by a dog and a book. Her reading material was reportedly The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives, and onlookers said she did not protest to having her photo taken—even though her location is of great interest to federal prosecutors—and stared directly into the camera.
The mysterious Maxwell and her whereabouts have been subject to international speculation ever since Epstein was arrested on July 6. After his death last week inside a Manhattan federal prison, locating his alleged former madam became a top priority for prosecutors looking into the alleged sex-trafficking operation run by Epstein. Maxwell faces a new lawsuit alleging she gave “organizational support to Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring” and procured “underage girls for Epstein’s sexual pleasure.”