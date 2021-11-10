CHEAT SHEET
Ghislaine Maxwell's Losing Streak Continues With Two More Rejections
Ghislaine Maxwell is racking up losses this week. The British socialite and accused madam to Jeffrey Epstein lost her fourth bid for bail Tuesday. A judge ruled in favor of the prosecution, which called her lawyers’ arguments “better suited to tabloids than briefs.” On Wednesday, a judge ruled that a psychologist who has studied the grooming of sexual abuse victims could testify at her trial, an expert witness Maxwell’s attorneys had sought to block. Maxwell, 59, faces charges of doing exactly that for Epstein, who suicided in 2019 awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. She has pleaded not guilty, and jury selection began Thursday.