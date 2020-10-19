Ghislaine Maxwell Loses Fight to Keep Epstein Testimony Sealed
SPILL THE TEA
A Manhattan federal appeals court on Monday has ordered the unsealing of a deposition with Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime Jeffrey Epstein confidant accused of helping him sexually abuse underage girls. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit declined Maxwell’s appeal to keep the seven-hour deposition from April 2016 sealed. The deposition is from a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit filed against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein accuser. Maxwell’s legal team has long argued that the deposition contains “intimate” information about her sex life and other personal matters, while federal prosecutors believe the British socialite may have perjured herself during the testimony. “We cannot conclude that the District Court abused its discretion in ordering the unsealing of the deposition materials,” the panel wrote.
Maxwell, 58, is behind bars at a New York federal detention facility after being charged in July with allegedly enticing minors, some as young as 14, to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein in the mid-’90s.