Maxwell Ran Ads for Staff to Work at Epstein’s Mansion ‘During School Holidays,’ Says Report
‘CALL MISS MAXWELL’
Ghislaine Maxwell, who goes on trial Monday for allegedly trafficking children for Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly ran ads in the late 1990s asking for recruits to work at the sex offender’s mansion “during school holidays.” The Daily Mail uncovered the ads on the eve of Maxwell’s trial in New York. According to the newspaper, the ads ran in the Palm Beach Post and the Palm Beach Daily News in January 1997 and asked job-seekers to call “Miss Maxwell” if they wanted to work at Epstein’s mansion. One in the Palm Beach Post read: “Person needed for answering phone & light cleaning during School Holidays. Call Miss Maxwell, 655-3704.” Maxwell is charged with six counts related to child sex trafficking, including conspiracy to lure minors into traveling to engage in illegal sex acts. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.