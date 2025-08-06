Maxwell Told Trump’s Deputy AG Exactly What President Wanted to Hear

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell apparently told the Justice Department she had never witnessed President Donald Trump behave inappropriately or in a way that would be a cause for concern.

Several sources familiar with the contents of Maxwell’s nine-hour sit-down with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who also happens to be Trump’s former criminal defense attorney, told ABC News Wednesday that none of what was discussed had cast aspersions on the president or otherwise reflected negatively on his past conduct.

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell apparently says she never witnessed President Donald Trump behave inappropriately amid intense public scrutiny over his relationship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. New York Daily News via Getty Images

Trump has also long flirted with conspiracy theorists who believe Maxwell and her co-conspirator Jeffrey Epstein were members of an international pedophilic cabal, and that Epstein’s 2019 death in police custody was not by suicide.

That courtship imploded in June when Trump’s Department of Justice and FBI stated they had not only determined Epstein died by suicide, but that the disgraced financier kept no long-rumored “client list” of his envisioned co-conspirators.

Trump’s MAGA base has been vocally critical of the administration’s attempts to not release the Jeffery Epstein files.

Trump has not ruled out the possibility of pardoning Maxwell, fuelling concerns of a prospective quid-pro-quo if her new evidence to the DOJ turns out to be exculpatory for the president. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The findings prompted intense backlash from even Trump’s own support base, along with a slew of new reports on the president’s past relationship with Epstein himself, including that he allegedly once sent the sex trafficker a birthday card featuring a sketch of a nude woman accompanied by a weird imagined exchange about “engimas” and “wonderful secrets.”

The DOJ is reportedly now weighing the release of transcripts from Blanche’s seemingly exculpatory interview with Maxwell to the public as early as this week, as speculation continues to mount that Trump may be planning to imminently pardon the disgraced British former socialite.

Maxwell has already been transferred to a lower-security facility from the prison where she's been serving a 20 year sentence on sex trafficking charges. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Authorities at a federal prison in Florida have already transferred Maxwell, who’s serving 20 years following her 2022 conviction on sex trafficking charges, to a lower-security facility in Texas. Amid her ongoing Supreme Court appeal, it was apparently Maxwell who first approached the DOJ with an offer to talk.

Trump, for his part, has denied having anything to do with Maxwell’s transfer while refusing to rule out the possibility of a pardon. When asked about the Blanche interview in a sit-down with Newsmax last week, he responded by singing his former attorney’s praises.

“He’s a very talented guy, Todd Blanche, and a very straight shooter,” the president said. “I think he probably wanted to know, you know, just to get a feeling of it, because we’d like to release everything, but we don’t want people to get hurt that shouldn’t be hurt.”

“I want to release everything,” he added. “I just don’t want people to get hurt.”