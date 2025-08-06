Trump Aides Plan to Plead With Joe Rogan to End Epstein Crisis

Senior Trump administration leaders are reportedly looking at using megastar podcaster Joe Rogan to help tackle lingering fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein crisis.

Trump officials are also considering the release of audio from an administration interview with jailed sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, sources told CNN.

Vice President JD Vance is set to host a dinner meeting at his residence on Wednesday evening to hash out the Trump administration’s next move on the Maxwell audio and transcript, the network said.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee, Florida. MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

The gathering will include Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel, according to three sources familiar with the plans.

Last month, Blanche met with Maxwell, a longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate, at the U.S. attorney’s office in Tallahassee, Florida. According to CNN, the Department of Justice has been working to digitize, transcribe, and redact over 10 hours of audio.

The group is expected to discuss whether to release the audio and transcript from Blanche’s conversation with Maxwell. The meeting will attempt to craft a “unified response” to the handling of the Epstein case and the interview with Maxwell, according to CNN.

Vance is hosting the dinner to hash out the Trump administration’s next move. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Two sources told the network that all but Vance are the core players shaping the “administration’s ongoing strategy regarding the Epstein files.”

Among the options under discussion is a media blitz led by Blanche. Three people familiar with the internal talks told CNN that aides have floated a press conference or a podcast appearance with Rogan, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 election but has also criticized the administration’s handling of the Epstein case.

Epstein, the disgraced late financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide while in federal custody in New York City in August 2019 as he awaited trial on new sex trafficking charges.

Jeffrey Epstein mugshot Kypros/Getty Images

Officials in the first Trump administration determined that Epstein’s death was a suicide. Still, conspiracy theories that he was killed to shield high-profile individuals, including Trump, Britain’s Prince Andrew, and former President Bill Clinton, have proliferated nonetheless.

The Trump administration in February declassified and released files related to Epstein, but they were highly redacted and did not offer major revelations. A July memo from the DOJ and FBI said no additional material would be released.

Trump’s MAGA base has been vocally critical of attempts to stop the release of the Epstein files.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House, the DOJ, and the FBI for comment.

Two officials said the material from the interview could be released as early as this week. One of the internal debates centers on whether releasing the interview could reignite the Epstein scandal, something which some officials close to Trump believe has largely died down.

When asked whether the Trump administration would release the Maxwell interview transcript, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told CNN, “This is nothing more than CNN trying desperately to create news out of old news. [Trump] already addressed this issue in an interview with Newsmax, a real news outlet that routinely gets better ratings than CNN.”

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping Jeffrey Epstein groom and sexually abuse underage girls. JANE ROSENBERG/Reuters

Trump addressed the Blanche–Maxwell meeting during a Newsmax interview last week. When pressed on whether the public would get to hear the contents of their conversation, the president said, “I don’t know, because I haven’t spoken about it, but he’s a very talented guy, Todd Blanche, and a very straight shooter, and I think he probably wanted to know, you know, just to get a feeling of it, because we’d like to release everything, but we don’t want people to get hurt that shouldn’t be hurt. And I would assume that was why he was there. I want to release everything. I just don’t want people to get hurt.”

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping Epstein groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

She is continuing to appeal her conviction, including a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court. Last week, Maxwell was transferred from Florida to a lower-security facility in Texas.

When pressed on the matter by CNN host Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday, Trump said: “I didn‘t know about it at all, no. I read about it just like you did.” He added of the jail switch, “It is not a very uncommon thing.”