Joe Rogan Slams Trump’s ‘Gaslighting’ on Epstein: ‘Line in the Sand’

Joe Rogan has finally had it with what he sees as Donald Trump’s denials and delays over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal—saying his “gaslighting” has crossed a line with the MAGA faithful.

In the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the megastar podcaster—once an unwavering Trump supporter—told former CIA covert-ops officer Mike Baker that the Epstein issue was a point of no return for many of the president’s supporters.

Pointing to the surveillance footage from Epstein’s Manhattan jail cell, Rogan said, “Metadata from raw Epstein prison video shows two minutes and 53 seconds were removed from one of the stitched-together clips.”

“Yeah, shocker,” he added when Baker gasped.

Rogan then went on to argue that Trump officials still seem to think that in the online age, “you could just put stuff out there” and no one would notice. “They have this pre-Internet mentality,” he scoffed, noting that “tech wizards” now scour every pixel for clues.

Former Trump supporter Joe Rogan shook his head and looked bereft while talking about the president's "gaslighting" over the Jeffrey Epstein affair. TheDailyBeast/YouTube

Baker said Capitol Hill Republicans hope the controversy will fade during the August recess. But Rogan suggested that might not be so, as the Trump administration had crossed a “line” for its MAGA base.

“There’s a line in the sand,” said Rogan, who endorsed Trump in 2024 and attended his inauguration, but has soured on the president in recent months. “This is the one everybody’s been talking about forever, and they’re trying to gaslight you on that.”

The episode has been watched on YouTube by more than one million people in its first three days.

It landed as the White House continues to fight pressure to release still-sealed Epstein files, which Trump is reported to feature heavily in, and as he rails against “fake” claims tying him to the late sex-trafficker.

Rogan and Trump in happier times, when they were best buds. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Virtually every media appearance Trump has done in the past few weeks has seen him quizzed about his links to the pedophile, who took his own life in jail in 2019.

Always prickly towards journalists who mention it, Trump’s political response has been to send deputy attorney general Todd Blanche to interview Epstein’s co-conspirator in jail, raising suggestions that the president may pardon her for stating none of his behavior with Epstein had been criminal.

Trump has declined to be drawn on the possibility, saying only that he could do it if he wanted to.