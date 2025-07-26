Joe Rogan lashed out at the Trump administration over its handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, asking, “Do they think we’re babies?”

Rogan singled out FBI Director Kash Patel for criticism as he dug into the situation—which has sparked outcry from the president’s supporters—during the Friday edition of his show.

“The Epstein stuff is so crazy, because when Kash Patel was on here and he was like, ‘There’s nothing,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Rogan said. “Yeah, I didn’t even know what to say.’”

Joe Rogan singled out FBI Director Kash Patel for criticism over the Epstein files. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Patel appeared on Rogan’s show in June—a month before the Trump administration announced the end of its investigation into the late sex offender’s files—and downplayed what the records contained.

Patel insisted to Rogan that he was “working his a-- off” to release the information that “we’re allowed to give you.” On Friday, Rogan explained why he didn’t press Patel harder on his claims about Epstein.

“People were like, ‘Why didn’t you push back more?’ My thought was like, ‘I’m just gonna put this out there and let the internet do its work,’” Rogan said. “The guy’s saying there’s no tapes, there’s no video. That doesn’t make any sense. Everyone knows it doesn’t any sense.”

“Then he’s like, ‘Well, we have a film, we’re gonna release that film,’ and the film has a f---ing minute missing from it,” Rogan recalled, referring to surveillance footage of Epstein’s prison cell on the night of his death. “Like, do you think we’re babies? Like, what is this?”

Many supporters of the president have raged since the FBI and Justice Department released a memo declaring that the Epstein files contain no “client list” or evidence that Epstein was murdered.

President Donald Trump has long been connected to late sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein. This photo shows them together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Much of the attention in recent days has focused on Trump’s personal relationship to Epstein, as the two were friends who were often photographed together in the 1990s and early 2000s.

While Trump has sought to downplay his connection to the pedophile, who died by suicide in his prison cell on August 10, 2019, the Daily Beast last year exclusively published audio tapes recorded in 2017 in which Epstein said that he was once Trump’s “closest friend.”

Days before the 2024 election, Trump appeared on Rogan’s podcast, giving an amiable three-hour interview that commentators have suggested helped him win the presidency.