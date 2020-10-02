Ghislaine Maxwell’s Boyfriend Resigns From His Tech Startup
SIX DEGREES OF EPSTEIN
Ghislaine Maxwell’s boyfriend Scott Borgerson resigned from his tech startup so he wouldn’t be a “distraction” to the Boston-based company. The entrepreneur’s ties to Maxwell—who faces trial next summer in connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex ring—have continued to make headlines since her July 2 arrest. Indeed, Borgerson is speculated to be Maxwell’s secret husband, whom she reportedly refused to identify to prosecutors.
Shipping industry publication TradeWinds first reported on Borgerson’s exit as CEO of CargoMetrics Technologies, the data-analytics firm he founded in 2010. CargoMetrics confirmed Borgerson’s departure in a statement to The Daily Beast which read, in part: “We are enormously grateful to our founder Scott Borgerson, who resigned as CEO and from his seat on the Board in late July to ensure his presence would not become a distraction from the work he believes in so deeply.” The company said longtime President and Chief Operating Officer Jes Scully would replace Borgerson.
Victims and their lawyers have long accused Maxwell of recruiting, grooming and abusing girls for Epstein. After Epstein’s jailhouse suicide in August 2019, the press began to hunt for the 58-year-old British socialite in earnest. The Daily Mail tracked Maxwell to a Massachusetts mansion where she was holed up with Borgerson before she purchased a luxurious New Hampshire hideout under an anonymous LLC.
Borgerson, 45, did not return a message left by The Daily Beast. He’s been linked to Maxwell since at least 2014, when he attended an intimate dinner with her in Los Angeles that included former President Clinton.