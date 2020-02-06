Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Jersey Retired by Harbor Day School
Her dad was so beloved that the Los Angeles Lakers retired two jersey numbers on his behalf—now Gianna Bryant has followed in Kobe’s footsteps. Gianna’s mother, Vanessa, shared on Instagram on Wednesday that her daughter’s No. 2 basketball jersey has been retired by Harbor Day School in California. Gianna and her NBA legend father were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash last month. Vanessa posted photos from a ceremony at the school where her daughter’s jersey number was immortalized. “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you,” she wrote alongside a photo of the framed jersey. “You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.” The NBA announced last week that Team LeBron will wear Gianna’s No. 2 during the 2020 All-Star Game.