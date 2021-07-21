Giannis Antetokounmpo Celebrates Milwaukee’s Finals Victory and MVP by Tucking His New Trophies Into Bed
GOOD NIGHT, SUNS
Giannis Antetokounmpo has much to brag about after racking up 50 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the team’s first title win since 1971. Antetokounmpo took to Instagram after the game to show off the team’s newly awarded Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and his Finals MVP award sitting on his kitchen counter with the caption “Welcome to the Antetokounmpo home.” Another pic features the trophies calling it a day, nestled in a bed with another caption “Goodnight from us.” Last month, Antetokounmpo had to sit out of Games 5 and 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals after suffering a hyperextended knee but would later be cleared to return in time for the NBA Finals. After his performance in the Finals, Antetokounmpo was also named the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career.