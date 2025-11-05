Giant Cost of President’s Monstrous ‘Arc de Trump’ Revealed

The cost to build Donald Trump’s triumphal arch across from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., will hit nine figures, according to a report.

The president announced his latest vanity project, already dubbed the “Arc de Trump,” as part of his plans to remake the nation’s capital and the White House in his gaudy style.

He has adorned the Oval Office with gold accessories, fitted out the Lincoln Bathroom with a marble refresh, and has golden ideas for his arch project.

It's unclear whether Donald Trump will seek approval from Congress or federal agencies to build his arch. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The arch, which is expected to be paid for by donors, is already estimated to cost around $100 million, with Trump reportedly seeking the largest design possible, according to Axios.

“It’s what he’s talking about,” a source told the outlet. “There’s a small arch. A middle arch. A large arch. And he likes the large one, of course, as long as it’s big and gold and white.”

Trump has proposed building the arch in a similar style to Paris’ Arc de Triomphe as part of plans to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary next year.

The president discussed the plans during a lavish dinner for donors who are funding the construction of his controversial White House ballroom, which has destroyed the East Wing of the historic building.

The $100 million figure for the arch was cited in an Axios report detailing how Trump has managed to raise $1.9 billion from corporate donors for his political committees ahead of next year’s midterms. The money from the private donors will also be put towards his construction projects and the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

“He’s been at this since taking office, and he’s not stopping,” a source said.

The president laid out the full scale of the arch project on the Resolute Desk on October 15. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s fundraising blitz comes as the cost of the ballroom continues to rise. It is now projected to cost $300 million—$100 million more than initially estimated—at a time when millions across the country are struggling through a cost-of-living crisis.

Trump’s expensive vanity projects are also being built as Americans see their SNAP benefits cut, with tens of millions also at risk of significantly higher healthcare costs as Affordable Care Act subsidies expired amid the government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history.

A source told Axios that Trump has even “over-fundraised” for the ballroom project and has now brought in $350 million for its construction.

Trump told the donors at the October dinner that he may use “leftover” money from the ballroom to help build his arch on Memorial Circle in front of Arlington National Cemetery.

“We’re building The Arc, and maybe we use it for The Arc,” Trump said. “The Arc is going to be incredible for Washington, D.C., so maybe we can use it for The Arc.”