Giant Panda Cub Looking Good, Feeling Great

Read it at WUSA9
Look who nose what's up! The National Zoo’s giant panda cub, resembling little more than a noggin meant for snoggin’, has received a clean bill of health just days shy of her 4-week birthday, zoo officials say. The daughter of giant panda Mei Xiang already “has the signature black markings of a giant panda” and weighs slightly less than a pineapple. The little looker, whose birth was streamed live on the Web, stretches 10.6 inches from tip to tail, has a heartbeat of 130 beats per minute, and has yet to open her eyes. Immediately after her exam, panda mom Mei Xiang returned to the den and “immediately picked up her cub and began grooming her.”