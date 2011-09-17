Giant Snails Invade Florida

Several dozen Florida officials are on the hunt for giant East African snails that have appeared in Miami-Dade County. The 8-inch-long snails eat 400 kinds of plants, can cause structural damage to plaster, and carry a parasitic nematode that can cause meningitis. A search-and-destroy advisory mentioned that the last time the snails were found in Florida, in 1966, they multiplied from three to 18,000 in seven years and cost $1 million to eradicate. That infestation was linked back to a boy who brought them to Miami as pets and whose grandmother released them into the garden. In the current outbreak, officials believe there is a link to a criminal investigation in which a man smuggled the snails into the state for a religious practice in which followers drank the snails' juices. Several people became violently ill.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
- 1
WE’RE LISTENING
John Bolton: White House Took My Twitter Account Hostage
“Out of fear of what I may say?” the former national security adviser tweeted.9 hrs ago
- 2
‘EMBARRASSED’
Biden: Graham ‘Is About to Go Down’ in Way He Will ‘Regret’
Biden said Graham requested documents related to the former veep and his son’s previous work in Ukraine because he’s under Trump’s “thumb.”2 hrs ago
- 3
Surprise!
The Surprise Kate Spade Sale Is Unbelievable
Bags, jewelry, clothing, and bundles are all on sale!Ad by Kate Spade
- 4
NO BIAS HERE
DOJ Watchdog Report to Clear Comey, McCabe of Bias: NYT
But it will reportedly rebuke some lower-level FBI officials involved in the Trump-Russia probe.53 mins ago
- 5
GIFT PICK
Gift Pick: An Instant Pot, Because Everyone Needs One
The Instant Pot was an overnight success, and for good reason. It gives you access to deep flavor without sacrificing a whole day to achieve it.1 day ago
- 6
UNHINGED
Fox News Host Scrambles When Trump Boosts Insane Conspiracy
“And I still want to see that server. You know, the FBI has never gotten that server. That’s a big part of this whole thing.”7 hrs ago
- 7
HE SAID WHAT
Meghan Markle ‘Horrified’ by Prince Andrew’s Teen Sex Denial
Markle is reportedly ‘horrified’ by the way Andrew dismissed allegations he had had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre in his royal career-ending BBC interview.39 mins ago
- 8
CLOSE CALL?
Student Arrested for Threatening to Shoot Up School: Cops
Police said the 13-year-old had an assault-style rifle, a list of intended victims, and a map of the school’s layout.4 hrs ago
- 9
NOT OVER YET
Trump Donor Imaad Zuberi Might Face New Federal Charges
After the venture capitalist was charged by federal prosecutors in California, he was reportedly notified that feds in New York also intend to charge him.2 mins ago
- 10
STATUS QUO
Jerry Sandusky Resentenced to 30 to 60 Years in Prison
That’s the same sentence the convicted child molester received in 2012.2 hrs ago