Giants’ Beckham Makes Catch of the Year

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. left fans in disbelief after catching a 43-yard touchdown with one hand during Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The rookie caught the touchdown pass from Eli Manning during the first play of the second quarter, giving the Giants a 14-3 lead. The touchdown was Beckham’s second of the game. But the effort wasn’t enough to stop the Cowboys, who came back to win the game 31-28.