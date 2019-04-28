Giants Draft Pick Corey Ballentine Injured in Kansas Shooting, 1 Other Dead

The New York Giants’ 6th round draft pick Corey Ballentine was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas that left a fellow Washburn University student dead, local outlet WIBW13 reports Sunday. The details of the shooting aren’t yet clear: investigators responded to reports of gunfire at 12:45 a.m. in Topeka, Kansas, and found Dwane Simmons dead in the street. Ballentine was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and is expected to make a full recovery. The two men, both 23, were reportedly close friends. Simmons, a junior, still played for Washburn’s football team, and was described by the head coach as “one of the most energetic and well-liked players I have ever coached at Washburn.” Simmons had already left the team, and had been drafted by the Giants just hours before the shooting.