Giants’ Eli Manning to Announce Retirement After 16 NFL Seasons
New York Giants quarterback and two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons, according to Giants owner John Mara. Manning will make a formal announcement in a news conference scheduled for Friday. “He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability,” Mara said in a statement. “It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us.” The 39-year-old, who was born in Louisiana, was named the most valuable player twice after he led the Giants to two stunning Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots in 2008 and 2012. He is one of only five players to have won the award more than once. Manning’s statistics will reportedly make him a serious candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The announcement comes after Manning was relegated to back-up duties in favor of rookie Daniel Jones last season.