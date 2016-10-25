Giants Release Josh Brown After Domestic-Abuse Revelations

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that they’ve released kicker Josh Brown following revelations that he had physically, verbally, and emotionally abused his ex-wife. “We believed we did the right thing at every juncture in our relationship with Josh,” team president John Mara said in a statement. “Our beliefs, our judgments and our decisions were misguided. We accept that responsibility,” he added. “We hope that Josh will continue to dedicate himself to rehabilitation, and to becoming a better person and father. We will continue to support him in his efforts to continue counseling, and we hope that Josh and his family can find peace and a positive resolution.” Brown’s domestic-abuse history came to light last week when NFL.com unearthed documents from after his King County, Washington, arrest in 2015. The kicker admitted to abusing Molly Brown and documents show he allegedly violated a restraining order. “The road to rehabilitation is a journey and a constant modification of a way of life,” Brown said in a statement of his own. “My journey will continue forever as a person determined to leave a positive legacy and I embrace the opportunities to show and speak about what has helped me to be that man. I am sorry that my past has called into question the character or integrity of The New York Giants, Mr. Mara or any of those who have supported me along the way.”
