Gibbs to Leave White House

Reporters will need someone new to butt heads with: White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs is leaving the White House. He’ll step down in February and he’ll serve as an outside adviser both to the White House and President Obama’s re-election campaign. He will not start up his own consulting or lobbying business, as some had speculated; instead, he will work from the same D.C. office that David Plouffe, who is headed to the White House, worked out of for the past two years. Potential replacements include but are not limited to Gibbs’ deputies and Vice President Biden’s spokesman.