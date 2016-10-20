Giddy Jurors Pose for Pictures With Derrick Rose

Minutes after being found not liable Wednesday on all counts for an alleged 2013 gang-rape, New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose took time to pose for photographs with eager members of his jury outside their Los Angeles courtroom. Deadspin reporter Diana Moskovitz described a scene in which jurors “Jared” and “John” both claimed to not be fans of Rose’s before going back inside the courthouse to pose for pictures with the star athlete and his attorney Mark Baute. More photographs from the scene show other jurors flashing big smiles while posing with the basketball star. Other reporters noted that even Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald seemed to display a lack of seriousness following the acquittal, joking aloud to Rose that he wishes him the best of luck “Except when the Knicks play the [Los Angeles] Lakers.”
