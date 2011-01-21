Giffords Arrives in Texas

CHEAT SHEET
After reportedly standing up, playing with an iPad, and trying to speak, Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was discharged from the University Medical Center in Tucson and moved to a rehabilitation center in Houston, Texas. Her release came a day after she went outdoors for the first time since she was shot in the brain 13 days ago. Her new facility is a world-class center that treats patients with everything from spinal cord injuries to multiple sclerosis. On Friday morning, Giffords' husband, Mark Kelly, tweeted: "GG going to next phase of her recover today. Very grateful to the docs and nurses at UMC, Tucson PD, Sheriffs Dept....Back in Tucson ASAP!"