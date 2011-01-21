CHEAT SHEET
    Giffords Arrives in Texas

    Recovery

    John Moore / Getty Images,John Moore

    After reportedly standing up, playing with an iPad, and trying to speak, Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was discharged from the University Medical Center in Tucson and moved to a rehabilitation center in Houston, Texas. Her release came a day after she went outdoors for the first time since she was shot in the brain 13 days ago. Her new facility is a world-class center that treats patients with everything from spinal cord injuries to multiple sclerosis. On Friday morning, Giffords' husband, Mark Kelly, tweeted: "GG going to next phase of her recover today. Very grateful to the docs and nurses at UMC, Tucson PD, Sheriffs Dept....Back in Tucson ASAP!"

