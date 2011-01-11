Giffords Certain to Survive, Says Doc

CHEAT SHEET
Gabrielle Giffords’ doctor said on Tuesday that her chances for survival are "100 percent" and that it’s likely that “she’s not going to be in a vegetative state.” She’s currently breathing on her own and is “progressing as expected” with “no issues or problems.” She is not in a coma but is heavily sedated, and she still remains in critical condition. In terms of her recovery, doctors say, it's difficult to predict how her brain injuries will manifest. "What kind of deficits that she'll have in the future, I really can't say at this point," her doctor said, "but I am still very optimistic."