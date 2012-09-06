Giffords Will Lead DNC Pledge

CHEAT SHEET
Former U.S. representative Gabrielle Giffords delivered an emotional pledge of allegiance Thursday at the Democratic National Convention. It is one of the most high-profile tasks Giffords has taken on since the Arizona congresswoman was shot in the head by a deranged gunman in January 2011. Giffords reportedly had some trouble with some of the words but was glad to be up on stage. Giffords kicked off the night, which will culminate in President Obama’s accepting the Democratic presidential nomination. Recently Giffords has been campaigning for her former aide, Ron Barber, who is running to fill her vacant seat.