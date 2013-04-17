Giffords Writes Scathing Gun Op-Ed

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Times
Obama is angry—Gabrielle Giffords is even angrier. Shortly after a Senate filibuster shut down legislation that would have tightened background checks on gun purchases, the former congresswoman published a fiery op-ed in The New York Times in which she excoriates "a minority of senators" who "made their decision based on political fear and cold calculations about the money of special interests." Giffords says she "will not rest" until the shameful wrong of the "cowardice these senators demonstrated" is righted.