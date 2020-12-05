What to Gift the Man Who Has Everything? A Package for His Package.
TRIM THE TREE
The holidays look different this year, as travel plans shift and new traditions are born. For the guy who truly can’t stay in one place, give the gift of spontaneity with grooming essentials from Meridian, the company dedicated to helping men groom below-the-belt. The Classic To-Go Package is the perfect option to help the man in your life take care of his package—and take his routine with him anywhere he wants to go. Have yourself a ball with an extra 15% off when you use the code GIFT15.
The star of the bundle is the signature Trimmer, built specifically for down-there care. (But with 90 minutes of trim time on a full charge, there’s no reason not to use it to address other body hair.) The package also includes two replacement blades, a citrus-scented spray to keep him fresh wherever, and a pair of super breathable briefs all together in a durable, water-resistant bag. If he's itching to get out, make sure he won’t be itching anywhere else.