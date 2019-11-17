Scouted Gift Pick: The Space-Saving Paravel Fold-Up Tote Bag for Weekend Warriors

CHEAT SHEET
    What it is: Paravel Fold-Up Bag. This fold-up tote bag can fit basically anything you could need for a weekend away. The bag is designed to zip into itself, creating a tiny package no bigger than a Kindle (9.75" x 8" x 2.75", to be exact). The straps are made from a durable canvas and the nylon fabric is super lightweight. Plus, it has an external luggage flap that allows you to slide it over a rolling bag’s handle, and you can even get it monogrammed.

    Who to gift to: Your friend who is constantly taking long weekend trips. Your dad who is still trying to carry all of the grocery bags in one trip. Your coworker who loves to hit the gym before coming into the office but hates the duffle bag that they carry all the time.

