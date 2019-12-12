Scouted Gift Pick: The Ullo Wine Purifier and Hand-Blown Glass Decanter
What it is: Ullo Wine Purifier with Hand Blown Decanter. This little device sits atop a glass decanter (or a wine glass) and removes sulfites and sediment from wines. It even has an aeration switch to help aerate your wine, too. The Ullo helps reveal more of the wine’s natural flavors by getting rid of some of the things that can throw off the true taste of the grapes. Pair this with a bottle of wine and call it a day.
Who to gift to: Your sister-in-law who’s now really into natural wines. Your boss who has many opinions on what the best red is and will tell you at a moment’s notice. Your best friend who discovered that they do in fact like wine.
