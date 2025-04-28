Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Mother’s Day is a special milestone for new mothers. After long days and nights of taking care of a new baby, these moms deserve a little extra special something to celebrate—or at least to help make the transition into parenthood a little bit easier.

From self-care treats to parenting essentials, we’ve scouted the web and found ten foolproof Mother’s Day gift ideas that any new mom will love.

Quince Nursing Shawl A shawl is an essential accessory that can provide privacy and comfort during feedings and something that many new moms carry with them everywhere they go. While there’s no shortage of this garment to choose from out there, our favorite has to be the Quince lightweight cotton cashmere nursing shawl. More than just a practical piece, this chic accessory can be used for feeding, as a car seat cover, or even as an oversized scarf long after those nursing years are over. See At Quince $ 40

Rifle Paper Co. Voile Robe When you’re at home taking care of a new baby, comfort is key. That’s why a roomy robe is a great choice for any new or soon-to-be mother. Not just any robe, though—one with pockets for holding essentials like tissues, pacifiers, or a phone is an absolute game-changer. This Rifle Paper Co. hydrangea robe is style meets comfort without sacrificing practicality—the perfect combination for those intense days of new motherhood. See At Rifle Paper Co. $ 99

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack A diaper bag is a lifeline for toting around things like snacks, formula or breastmilk storage, sunscreen, and, of course, diapers. The right diaper bag will last years to come—especially this sleek one from Dagne Dover. The Indi Diaper Backpack comes in three sizes and features pockets and storage aplenty so moms can stay organized and stylish on the go while keeping their hands free for baby. The best perk? The bag’s sleek neoprene fabric is super easy to clean when you run into the inevitable messes that always come with new motherhood. See At Dagne Dover $ 175 Free Shipping

Pure Mama Essentials Kit This Pure Mama Essentials Kit is a thoughtful and practical bundle that includes a range of premium pregnancy and postpartum essentials, including nipple butter, belly oil, and body scrub. Plus, each of the items in the bundle is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances, so they’re safe for mom and baby. See At Revolve $ 148 Free Shipping

eti Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler For any mom transporting breast milk or formula (or pumping on the go), it’s essential to have a top-performing cooler to keep those precious ounces at the perfect temperature. And when it comes to leakproof, temperature-controlled coolers, none perform better than Yeti soft-sided coolers. For a new mom, the Yeti Hopper Flip 8 is just what they’ll need for on-the-go feedings and post-pumping breastmilk storage, with its compact design and unparalleled durability. See At Yeti $ 200 Free Shipping

Baublebar ‘Mama’ Pendant Necklace A gift that lets the whole world know just who her heart belongs to.. This under-$50 BaubleBar mama pendant necklace is a sentimental way to celebrate new motherhood for the new mom who loves jewelry. See At BaubleBar $ 48

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress Nursing-friendly clothes often get a bad rep for being unflattering or frumpy, but that's not always the case. Many brands, like Hill House Home, offer stylish and functional pieces that make breastfeeding easier without sacrificing style or functionality. Hill House’s Ellie smocked nap dress is a great option for breastfeeding moms who want to look stylish without looking like they're wearing traditional nursing clothes. See At Hill House Home $ 178 Free Shipping

Our Place Dream Cooker Once a newborn enters the mix, things like cooking often take a backseat. To keep things simple and reliable, it's great to have a one-and-done appliance that can whip up dinner while mom attends to other crucial baby-driven tasks. The Our Place Dream Cooker does it all: pressure cooking, slow cooking, searing, and sautéing. See At Our Place $ 199 Free Shipping

Crocs Classic Mary Jane Clog After you’ve had a baby, the last thing you want to do is slip your toes into uncomfortable shoes. That’s why we recommend a pair of dressed-up Crocs, like this stylish Mary Jane clog, to keep the new mom in your life comfortable and stylish, whether she's tending to the baby, running errands, or just lounging around. See At Crocs $ 55

Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker Let’s face it: moms will be up in the wee hours of the morning in those early years, which is why we recommend a coffee maker that’s as reliable as mom herself. Fellow’s sleek Aiden Precision Coffee Maker is an easy-to-operate machine that brews pour-over-quality coffee every time, helping mom tackle those early morning wake-ups with a little more ease and a lot more flavor. The modern design and precise temperature control make it a stylish and functional addition to any countertop space. See At Amazon $ 365 Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED: