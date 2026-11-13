PAWFECTION! Get Your Paws on These Purrrfect Gifts For Pets—and Pet Parents You can’t go wrong with any of these last-minute gifts for four-legged friends. Maria Korneeva/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. This article includes a paid placement by Redbubble.

Whether you’re looking to treat your fur family to some holiday gifts of their own or are downright stumped on what to get for a certain someone on your list who has everything (and stubbornly swears they don’t want anything), opting for a gift for pets is always a safe bet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, since both the pet and its owner will surely enjoy the gift you gave them, it’s basically a two-for-one package. There are endless gift options for pets and pet parents beyond the cliché go-tos like holiday outfits and simple Santa stockings filled with the same treats they already get year-round. Nowadays, you can find pet-specific subscription boxes, luxe oversized pet beds with human-grade memory foam cushioning, and even AI-powered pet portraits.

Whether the giftee has a puppy, cat, rabbit, or anything in between, there are plenty of cute gifts for pets that will delight both animal and human this holiday—or any time of year. So yes, regardless of whether you just need another excuse to spoil your own fur baby or need a gift idea for someone who’s notoriously difficult to shop for, opting for a gift for pets is the foolproof route.

Amazon $ 470 Petkit Purobot Max Pro 2 AI-Camera Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box The ultimate gift for cat parents, Petkit’s multifunctional automatic litterbox is a serious game-changer. Not only does this self-cleaning litter machine scoop for you while keeping odor at bay, but it’s also engineered with an AI-powered camera, so you can keep tabs on your four-legged friends when you’re away. Buy At Amazon

Crown & Paw Crown & Paw Pet Portraits Most pet owners can’t get enough photos of their fur babies, but Crown & Paw’s premium artist-rendered portraits transform your iPhone photos of your pet into a work of art. Submit your or the giftee’s favorite photo of their pet (or pets—up to four) online, wait just a day or two for the preview of the rendition, and approve; the print will be ready in just a couple of weeks! Buy At Crown & Paw

Red Bubble $ 3 AD BY REDBUBBLE: May Contain Dog Hair Warning Sign Sticker Perfect for the pup or feline owner on your list, this pet-hair-warning stick is the ultimate stocking stuffer. Buy At Red Bubble

Amazon $ 48 Pretty Litter Gifting someone cat litter might sound like a terrible idea—but PrettyLitter is the rare exception. This mess-reducing, health-monitoring litter is surprisingly thoughtful, cutting down on scooping while quietly tracking your cat’s well-being. Its color-changing formula alerts pet parents to potential health issues, making it one of those practical yet genius gifts that cat owners didn’t know they needed (but will thank you for daily). Buy At Amazon

Plufl $ 350 Plufl Human Dog Bed While technically a dog bed designed for humans, anyone who invests in the insanely cozy Plufl Human Dog Bed should be prepared to fight their pets for a spot on it every single day. Designed with an orthopedic gel-infused memory foam pad and an impossibly soft fluffy cover, this oversized dog bed is a nap lover’s dream, whether you have four legs or only two. Buy At Plufl

West & Willow $ 45 West & Willow Custom Pet Jewelry In addition to AI-powered custom pet portraits, West and Willow also offers custom jewelry, apparel, home decor and other gifts bearing the portrait of a four legged friend. All you need is a decent photo of the pet in question and West & Willow will handle the rest. Buy At West & Willow

Maev Maev Human-Grade Dog Treats Pups deserve tasty stocking stuffers, too. Maev’s premium, human-grade dog treats are not only a crowd-please for four-legged friends, but the nutritionally-dense morsels are also good for their health. Buy At Maev

Daisy by Shelby $ 30 Daisy by Shelby Leo Dog Collar For the style-savvy four-legged giftee on your list this year, look no further than Daisy by Shelby’s latest drop: the checkered print Leo collar. It’s designed with durable fabric and ruse-proof metal hardware, so the doggo on your to-gift list will get plenty of use out of this chic collar. Buy At Daisy by Shelby

Wild One $ 115 Wild One Dog Walking Kit When it comes to stylish dog accessories, Wild One’s colorful harnesses, poop bags, leashes, and other essentials take the cake. You can’t go wrong with any of their fun colorways, and the Harness Walk Kit comes with everything you need for daily walks. Buy At Wild One

Amazon $ 15 Dog Diggins Chewy Vuitton Designer Handbag Dog Toy For the extra spoiled pup with sophisticated tastes and an eye for designer fashion, consider the ultra-chic Chewy Vuitton designer handbag toy by Dog Diggins. This plush chew toy is also available in a slew of other stylish “designs,” including the Barkin bag, Pawada bag, a Chewnel bag, and a Chewlulemon tote. Buy At Amazon

Amazon $ 12 Meowijuana Catnip Joints These catnip-infused joints are the perfect gag gift or stocking stuffer for cat owners who love a good laugh—seriously, just check out the customer review photos. They’re the perfect photo prop, and your kitties will love the (safe) buzz they give them. Buy At Amazon

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register