Don't Panic—These Supply Chain-Proof Gfts are Guarenteed to Arrive Before Christmas

To be honest, when it comes to holiday gift shopping, I don’t have the best track record. Frankly, every single year that I can remember I’ve done all of my holiday shopping literally on Christmas Eve—and no, I do not advise doing this. Naturally, given the last-minute nature of shopping habits, I’ve also been known to forget a person or two on my list thanks in large part to poor planning and, well, procrastination. As you can imagine, these bad habits make it hard to shop online for gifts that will arrive before Christmas.

This year is particularly anxiety-inducing for us historically last-minute gift shoppers thanks to the ongoing supply chain issues we’re experiencing, which has led most e-commerce brands and retailers to cut off their holiday shipping deadline much earlier than years prior. For reference, this year the shipping deadline for items to arrive by Christmas eve is December 15, although there is a large laundry list of e-tailers with earlier cut-off dates.

As a bona fide holiday-hater with a penchant for procrastination, I’ve become pretty well-versed in the art of finding last-minute gifts that’ll arrive before Christmas but don’t scream “I waited until the very last second to find your gift.” And thankfully, some big-box retailers like Nordstrom and Amazon have added labels to their product listings that let the shopper know whether or not the item will arrive before Christmas when purchased that day, so it’s easier than ever before to shop in a pinch.

Making a mad dash into the grocery store to get your hands on a generic gift card is always an option, but we all know it’s definitely not a great option—unless you want the giftee in question to know just how little you thought about their gift. Take it from me, there is plenty of other timely alternatives and very late gift gifting options that will actually convince them that you planned ahead of time and bought their gift in advance—even when you most certainly did not. Depending on when you decide to purchase, some of these gifts will require higher shipping fees, but hey, that's the (literal) price we can expect to pay for waiting to shop, right?

Even if you do happen to wait till the day of, you still have plenty of solid digital gifts you can send instantly online, but we’re not to the point of last-resort options just yet. We’ll be updating this story on a daily basis to make sure the gifts will in fact arrive on time. Scroll through below to check out our favorite thoughtful gifts that will arrive before Christmas.

Glasshouse Fragrance Kyoto in Bloom Destination Gift Set This luxe, holiday-inspired gift set is the perfect last-minute Christmas gift that will please a wide range of giftees without looking generic or thoughtless. Buy at Amazon $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set There's a reason this premium hair dryer has amassed a near-perfect five-star rating backed by thousands of glowing reviews—it's a game-changer and frankly, the best hair dryer on the market. Trust me, no one will be returning this gift. Buy at Nordstrom $ 429.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

UGG Tamsan Men's Slippers These cozy slippers are a top-rated item for a reason and you can them with two-day shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member. Buy at Amazon $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Zumy Laptop Video Light With Padded Clip This appearance-enhancing laptop light is such a WFH upgrade. Buy at Amazon $ 29.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set There are very few people who don't love Le Labo's iconic artisanal scents, and this discovery set gives them the chance to sample a few of their best-sellers before committing to a full-sized bottle. Buy at Nordstrom $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lodge Dutch Oven This best-selling dutch oven comes in a slew of different colorways and is currently on sale. Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

KnewKey Retro Mechanical Keyboard Not only is this vintage-inspired Bluetooth keyboard ultra-chic, but it also makes typing faster and easier. Buy at KnewKey $ 150

Chess Armory Magnetic Chess Set An upgraded chess set is an affordable yet thoughtful gift for fans of the game. Buy at Amazon $ 32.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skims Velour Women's Long Robe Skims is the most covetable loungewear and shapewear brand of the year, and this cozy velour robe fits like a dream and will keep them nice and warm through the winter. Buy at Nordstrom $ 128 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shiseido Best-Sellers Urban SPF Gift Set Any skincare buff on your list almost certainly understands the importance of daily SPF use, and Shiseido's suncare products are some of the best on the market. Plus, many Sephora's are offering same-day delivery depending on your location and availability. Buy at Sephora $ 48 Free Shipping

Jambys Cozy Cloak Known for their insanely comfortable "performance inactivewear," Jambys selection of lounge items is a return-proof gift for anyone on your list. Order by December 13 for standard shipping or December 20 for expedited shipping to get the goods by Xmas. Buy at Jambys $ 98 Free Shipping

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.