Giggling Putin Pals Celebrate Trump’s ‘Shocking’ Ukraine Surrender

The generosity of President Trump’s unprecedented Ukraine peace proposal has stunned and delighted the Kremlin’s premier propagandists. Instead of the supposed Art of the Deal, they are celebrating President Putin’s “art of the steal.”

On Wednesday, state TV show 60 Minutes broadcast the clips of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on repeat. The Russian networks are thrilled with their words, which carry an enormous propaganda value for the Kremlin. Writer Sergey Strokan marveled, “Who could have imagined this?” Beaming ear-to-ear, host Olga Skabeeva replied, “No one ever—they can’t believe it even now—if you’re talking about Donald Trump. It’s shocking, it really is. Completely incredible!”

Vice President JD Vance is one of the Trump acolytes out making the Kremlin's case in public. Pool/Getty Images

Strokan added, “No one could have imagined we would live to see the day where the correct answer about to whom Crimea belongs to would come from the president of the United States, and he will not only give it, but will also teach the president of Ukraine what this correct answer is.” As he spoke, Skabeeva chuckled uncontrollably. Strokan asserted, “April 23, 2025 can be confidently written into textbooks on modern history as a special date. It changed many things.”

He explained that thanks to the current U.S. administration, the West no longer exists as a powerful force, with Transatlantic unity effectively over. Strokan noted, “Very soon, we will witness a rapprochement between Moscow and Washington.”

Military expert Igor Korotchenko predicted, “The United States may withdraw its entire military contingent from Europe and remove American tactical nuclear weapons from the European NATO bases. We will see a totally new political reality, when Europe will be left one-on-one with Russia.” He noted, “For the first time, we are on the same side of the barricades with the United States of America.”

Alexey Naumov, member of the Russian International Affairs Council, explained, “This is Trump’s final offer. Either you accept it, or the U.S. is getting out of here. It’s noteworthy that for our beloved dear Russia, there are no problems. Either outcome will not be bad, but good. Either Ukraine will be left without the support of its mightiest sponsor, or we will get a deal.” He went on to explain that while Russia can achieve a lot by force, it would never be able to obtain a legal recognition of Crimea as part of Russia by the United States.

Naumov added, “If Americans recognize it, American companies will come there, as well as companies from all over the world. After some time, companies from the European Union will come there as well. It will be overtly humiliating that Zelensky does not recognize Crimea as part of Russia, but Americans do.” He explained, “[In this deal], there are no bad conditions for Russia. Either we will get a weakened Ukraine and will be able to finish what we started by force, or we will get the deal that will create the security architecture in Europe our president has been talking about.” Naumov said Russia now has an opportunity to build a new world order with the Americans.

Director of the Institute of Strategic Studies and Forecasts Dmitry Yegorchenkov said, “At this very moment, Trump is concluding the Ukrainian project with a big fat period, within the framework of its existence during the last thirty years.”

During his state TV show, The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, on Wednesday, host Vladimir Solovyov could barely contain himself. The excitement over the peace proposal that exclusively favors Russia had him prancing and grinning. The glee of seeing the U.S.—an age-old enemy—cowering in submission was unmistakable.

Solovyov mocked Trump’s trade war with China, described him desperately waiting by the phone in hopes Xi Jinping decides to give him a call, and repeatedly demonstrated Trump’s well-known gesture of playing an imaginary accordion. He referred to the U.S. Secretary of State as “Little Marco,” remarking that he is finally “growing up” and showing himself to be a team player by swallowing his pride and abandoning his prior convictions.

Even the Russians are now laughing at ‘Little Marco‘ Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Overnight, smiles and laughter filled the studios of multiple state TV shows, where Trump’s peace proposal is being widely perceived as a jackpot for Russia and a death sentence for Ukraine.