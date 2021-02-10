CHEAT SHEET
    Giggling, Unsteady Tom Brady Aided in Walk to Car

    Blake Montgomery

    Tom Brady, the quarterback of Sunday’s Super Bowl victor the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seemed to have lost his sea legs Wednesday following his team’s celebratory boat parade. The athlete appeared maskless in videos with a broad, happy grin slapped across his face as someone held his shoulders and walked him to his car. He was in good spirits. Responding to speculation that he was drunk, Brady took the video in stride, writing on Twitter, “Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila.”

